BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:50 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated during his visit to Great Britain that his country’s forces are inside Syria to fight terrorism and that they have as no desire to occupy Syrian territory.

According to the Anatolia News Agency, Erdogan said: “The greedy people who thought they wanted to discipline Turkey were disappointed when they failed to achieve their goals.”

Erdogan continued by saying, “Everybody wanted to blame Turkey because of our presence in Syria, but they have one response from us, namely: Tell us first do you have a shared border with Syria? Certainly not! So what are you doing here? I came from a long distance stretching tens of thousands of kilometers, while we have a common border with Syria and will remain there until the area is cleared of terrorists. In particular, YPG, PKK, and ISIS terrorists who target our soldiers with mortars and rockets, and we will not stand idly by.”

“Turkey will remain there until it is cleared from the terrorists,” Erdogan pointed out.

He stressed that Turkey will not wait for permission from anyone in light of its military operations.

He pointed out that no other country in the world hosts as many refugees as Turkey. “Well, what did the European Union do in this context? While we spent $30 billion on refugees, The EU has not kept its promises when it pledged 6 billion euros, so far only 3 billion have been provided to the Red Crescent,” he added.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Russian Air Force unleashes major attack over northwest Syria

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
SagNeinZurDreifaltigkeit SagNeinZurDreifaltigkeithuman Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
human
Guest
human
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Let’s listen to Putin’s answer to sultan of the UNHUMAN HYPOCRITES GENOCIDALS ….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-12-06 13:26
SagNeinZurDreifaltigkeit SagNeinZurDreifaltigkeit
Member
Newbie
Commenter
SagNeinZurDreifaltigkeit SagNeinZurDreifaltigkeit
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Erdogan is right in what he says.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-12-06 14:11