BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:50 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated during his visit to Great Britain that his country’s forces are inside Syria to fight terrorism and that they have as no desire to occupy Syrian territory.

According to the Anatolia News Agency, Erdogan said: “The greedy people who thought they wanted to discipline Turkey were disappointed when they failed to achieve their goals.”

Erdogan continued by saying, “Everybody wanted to blame Turkey because of our presence in Syria, but they have one response from us, namely: Tell us first do you have a shared border with Syria? Certainly not! So what are you doing here? I came from a long distance stretching tens of thousands of kilometers, while we have a common border with Syria and will remain there until the area is cleared of terrorists. In particular, YPG, PKK, and ISIS terrorists who target our soldiers with mortars and rockets, and we will not stand idly by.”

“Turkey will remain there until it is cleared from the terrorists,” Erdogan pointed out.

He stressed that Turkey will not wait for permission from anyone in light of its military operations.

He pointed out that no other country in the world hosts as many refugees as Turkey. “Well, what did the European Union do in this context? While we spent $30 billion on refugees, The EU has not kept its promises when it pledged 6 billion euros, so far only 3 billion have been provided to the Red Crescent,” he added.

