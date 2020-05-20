BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – All five Iranian fuel tankers have entered the Atlantic waters after sailing through the Strait of Gibraltar this week.
According to the latest reports, the last Iranian fuel tanker in the Mediterranean Sea entered the Atlantic’s waters after sailing through the Strait of Gibraltar over the last 24 hours.
These five tankers are expected to deliver much needed fuel to Venezuela, as they have been under a U.S.-led blockade that has effectively blocked resources and economic aid from reaching the Bolivarian Republic.
At the same time, the U.S. Navy has recently increased their presence in the Caribbean Sea, with reports of the U.S.S. Detroit group heading towards the equator to continue their mission to stop drug trafficking.
It’s still not clear if the U.S. will intercept these Iranian vessels; however, both countries have sent one another warnings over the last 72 hours.
Iran’s Minister of Defense already sent a clear warning to the U.S. on Wednesday, warning them that they will respond to any threat to their boats.
