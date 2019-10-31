BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants have released 18 Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers that were captured in the Ras Al-‘Ayn countryside this past week.

According to reports, the soldiers were released to the Russian military police near the city of Ras Al-‘Ayn in the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate this evening.

The reports said some soldiers had minor wounds from battle, but they have received some treatment for their injuries.

This agreement to release the 18 Syrian Army prisoners was brokered by the Russian military police, as they called on their Turkish partners to help return these soldiers.

