BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants have released 18 Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers that were captured in the Ras Al-‘Ayn countryside this past week.
According to reports, the soldiers were released to the Russian military police near the city of Ras Al-‘Ayn in the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate this evening.
The reports said some soldiers had minor wounds from battle, but they have received some treatment for their injuries.
This agreement to release the 18 Syrian Army prisoners was brokered by the Russian military police, as they called on their Turkish partners to help return these soldiers.
Breaking:
The 18 Syrian Soldiers are set free!
— Andrew 🇸🇾🇨🇾 (@AndrewBritani) October 31, 2019
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.