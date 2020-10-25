BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated on Sunday that there is no evidence of military support from Turkey in Karabakh.

Aliyev said in an interview with Fox News: “Turkey is providing political support to Azerbaijan. This country is our closest ally and friend. We are proud and happy that such a big country is our partner.”

“Every country has the right to have friends and allies, and Armenia has allies,” he said.

In response to a question about Turkish mlitary support for Azerbaijan, Aliyev categorically denied this, saying:

“No, no way! There is no evidence for this. Turkey only provides political support and this is enough, because when Turkey says that it is next to Azerbaijan and that Azerbaijan is not alone, this may be a message to everyone who wants to intervene in this conflict and guarantee its interests.”

The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia said earlier today that they had obtained factual evidence that many members of the Turkish Special Forces participated in the hostilities in Karabakh, according to the press service of the office.