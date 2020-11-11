BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced on Wednesday that the war in the disputed Karabakh region ended with a victory for his country.

During his meeting with wounded soldiers in a hospital, Aliyev confirmed the cessation of hostilities in Karabakh, saying that the “national war” had ended and Azerbaijan had won.

The Azerbaijani President indicated that Baku will appreciate the extent of the destruction in Karabakh and will request appropriate compensation from Armenia.

This comes in light of the signing of an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on stopping the fighting, stipulating that the Azerbaijani side maintain the sites that it controlled during the new round of military escalation, with the entry of Russian peacekeepers in the disputed area.

The Russian peacekeeping troops have arrived in Armenia this morning, as they make their way to the Karabakh region to begin their mission.