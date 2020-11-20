BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Friday that Baku is ready to establish normal relations with Yerevan if “healthy powers” come to power in Armenia.
“There is now a deep internal crisis in Armenia,” Aliyev said in a speech to the Azerbaijani people, adding that “Perhaps, after this crisis, healthy forces will come to power in Armenia. If this is the case, then we are ready for normal relations.”
The Azerbaijani president declared that the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh “has been bordered.” In this regard, he added, “Thus, the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in Nagorno Karabakh has become a thing of the past, and this is what international experts also indicate, that Azerbaijan, after achieving a glorious victory on the battlefield, has also achieved its goal on the political arena.”
Aliyev questioned the information indicating that there are 90,000 Armenian refugees from Karabakh, noting that the maximum number for refugees is 65,000.
“Now they claim that there are 90,000 Armenians who left Nagorno Karabakh. It is a lie. Before the second Karabakh war, no more than 60-65,000 people lived in the Nagorno Karabakh region, and the occupied territories, how did we know this? We have information and sources. In this region, this is one of the reasons for our success.”
It is noteworthy to mention that, in early November, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed an agreement mediated by Moscow that ended the armed conflict around the Karabakh region after more than six weeks of clashes, and one of the conditions of the agreement is that Russia deploy peace-keeping forces in the disputed region.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.