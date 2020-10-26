BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that his country’s forces “liberated more than 100 towns and cities in the Karabakh region,” and that Armenia regularly receives weapons from abroad.

“During this period, more than 100 towns and cities were liberated from the occupation. The flag of Azerbaijan is now flying over the liberated cities and towns,” Aliyev said in a meeting held on Sunday with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense.

Aliyev pointed out that these cities and towns have been devastated. He said, “I issued a directive to inspect all liberated areas to register all destroyed buildings, to place appropriate orders and to deal with the destroyed properties of our citizens. Armenia will of course be held responsible for these war crimes.”

He stated that “Armenia is now being armed, and the latest types of weapons are being sent to it every day.”

He continued, “We have lists of these weapons, and data on the flights that have been carried out, including about the cities of departure for the aircraft, the timing of their arrival in Yerevan and their shipments.”

On September 27, armed clashes erupted on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in Karabakh and the adjacent areas, in the most dangerous escalation between the two parties in more than 20 years, amid mutual accusations of starting the fighting and bringing in foreign militants.

Against the background of these developments, the Azerbaijani government launched a massive attack on the Armenian forces in Karabakh, stressing that the only solution to the issue is the implementation of the relevant international resolutions which stipulate the return of “occupied lands to Azerbaijan.”