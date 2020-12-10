BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – Azerbaijan held a victory parade to commemorate the Second Karabakh War in the capital city, Baku, on Thursday, in front of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and thousands of people.

During the ceremony, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev boasted about his military victory in Karabakh and the end of the “Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands.”

Aliyev would then make a controversial comment, in which he claimed the Armenian capital, Yerevan, and the areas of Sevan and Zangezur were “historic Azerbaijani lands.”

The Azerbaijani President has previously stated that he will seek damages from Armenia over the “destruction of Karabakh”, a move that will likely be rejected by Yerevan.

At the same time, Armenia is witnessing increased tension inside the capital, as members of the opposition and their supporters demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan has been accused by the opposition of surrendering the Karabakh (var. Artsakh) region to Azerbaijan during the tripartite meeting held between him, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Aliyev on November 9th.

The meeting would conclude the Second Karabakh War, with Azerbaijan receiving almost all the areas inside the region as part of the tripartite agreement in Moscow.