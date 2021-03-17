BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – An Algerian Air Force Su-24MK bomber was recently filmed flying at a high speed and very low altitude over a mountainous area, as it conducted a maneuver inside the North African nation.

Video footage of the Algerian Su-24MK2 making a low pass over an undisclosed mountainous area was released on Twitter by the user @DWatsonfdz:

ADVERTISEMENT

It is believed that such flights allow for these fighter jets to hide from enemy radars and quietly reach their intended targets.

Algeria received the first such aircraft from the Soviet Union in 1989 and since then, they have developed their arsenal to become one of the most powerful air forces in the region.

At present, according to various estimates, the total fleet of these warplanes includes more than 40 aircraft; it also includes modifications equipped with reconnaissance equipment.

These aircraft are highly regarded for their ability to attack locations at great distances.

The arsenal of weapons includes many guided and unguided missiles and bombs, including those weighing 1500 kg. There is a six-barrel cannon with a firing rate of 9,000 rounds per minute.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!