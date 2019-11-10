BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – Algerian presidential candidate, Abdelkader Bengrina, said on Sunday that he vows to help Syria return to the Arab League after a long absence.

Begnrina said, “Algeria did not accept the severance of Arab relations with Syria, which played a historic role in supporting Algeria against French colonialism, and is an ongoing basis in the axis of emancipation of Western hegemony in the region.”

He told the Sputnik News Agency that “these files we share with the Syrian state, and the Syrian people, so we will work hard in the event of becoming President of the Republic, not only to return Syria to the Arab League, but to play an important role in the future of Syria, after the restoration of security and stability and its territorial integrity, and we will be by its side to overcome its crisis.”

He pointed out that “the external files are based on the pivot of the Algerian state, and this pivot can be real only by the strength of the internal front of the country, allowing the promotion of Algeria’s role in the revival of African relations, and the revitalization of peace in the Mediterranean region in the light of the people’s rights to security and self-determination.” .

In November 2011, the Arab League Council suspended Syria’s membership as a result of pressure from Arab countries, particularly the Gulf states, against the backdrop of the conflict in the country, after the Syrian government was blamed for the deaths of civilians.

Algeria is expected to hold presidential elections on December 12, amid continuing protests calling for the departure of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

