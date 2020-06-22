BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – With the ongoing war in neighboring Libya, and Egypt’s potential intervention, the Algerian army conducted major maneuvers in its second military region.

According to reports, the Algerian army’s 8th Armored Division conducted their military exercises in the northwestern part of the country.

The Algerian army conducted both defensive and offensive operations, while using live fire and various types of missiles.

Among the missiles showcased in the exercises was the Russian-made Kornet system, which is an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM).

Meanwhile, in terms of armored vehicles, the Algerian Army showcased their T-90 tank arsenal.

The T-90S armed unit attack looked impressive. The tanks, which raised dust clouds, moved at high speed, firing from their 125 mm cannons.

Furthermore, to protect against hypothetical enemy weapon strikes, the T-90 tank’s Shtora system displayed its strength.

The self-propelled artillery 2S1 Gvozdika, BM-21 Grad and the air defense systems, featuring the Buk-M2A, Igla-S and 3SO-23-4 Shilka also participated in hitting enemy targets

This Algerian military exercises conducted this week was titled “Shield 2020” and it was held under the supervision of the Chief of Staff of the National Army.

Source: RT

