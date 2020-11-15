BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – A video clip from the Algerian Ministry of Defense showed the capabilities of the Algerian Armed Forces, including their powerful missile arsenal, which includes Iskander ballistic missiles. the appearance of the Iskander ballistic missile for the first time in Algeria.
In the video, the Algerian Armed Forces showcase their Russian-made Iskander missiles for the first time.
This was first reported by the Algerian Al-Nahar newspaper, noting that the missile appeared for the first time during the second minute of the Defense Ministry’s report titled “Only the Land of Algeria.”
They continued, “During the video, the Iskander ballistic missile, which is from the Russian military industry, appeared for the first time,” noting that the maximum range of the Iskander ballistic missile is 280 km.
The newspaper pointed out that “these missiles aim to destroy the enemy’s air and missile defense systems, as well as military equipment within the range of the missiles.”
The report, published by the Algerian Ministry of National Defense, says that “Algeria’s national borders are a red line and that the sovereignty of Algeria is a sacred principle.”
They said, “Our People’s National Army, the scion of the mujahideen in every inch of this precious land, will defend it and its people, protecting its borders.”
The Algerian defense report affirmed that “the army is ready to strike and defeat every greedy person, and every aggressor,” adding: “Our defenses are a rock of stone. All ambitions are broken. Our national security is not limited to our geographical borders, but rather is linked to our security borders that take into account dealing with various threats.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.