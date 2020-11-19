BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Algerian Army recently showcased its most powerful weapon during a military exercise in the North African nation.
The Algerian Army published a video clip showing the use of the Russian-made Iskander ballistic in its recent exercises, which further confirmed the latter was ready for use.
The U.S.-based website, Military Watch, pointed out that the Iskander is the most powerful tactical ballistic missile in the world.
Furthermore, Russia only exported it to Algeria and Armenia. As for North and South Korea, according to the newspaper, they have revealed similar models that adopt Russian technology in the market.
The newspaper said that the range of the Iskander is 500 kilometers. It is highly rated by the forces of various countries for its excellent speed, high accuracy, maneuverability, and unpredictable flight path.
The newspaper pointed out that the Russian-made system is the latest and most dangerous weapon in Africa. It is also considered one of the most advanced high-tech offensive systems that Algeria bought from Russia, along with the S-400 anti-air missile system, T-90 tanks, Pantsir missile systems, anti-air guns and modern submarines.
The newspaper recalled that Algeria began to modernize its army after the NATO attack on Libya in 2011, which left the neighboring nation in a state of chaos.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.