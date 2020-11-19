BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Algerian Army recently showcased its most powerful weapon during a military exercise in the North African nation.

The Algerian Army published a video clip showing the use of the Russian-made Iskander ballistic in its recent exercises, which further confirmed the latter was ready for use.

The U.S.-based website, Military Watch, pointed out that the Iskander is the most powerful tactical ballistic missile in the world.

Furthermore, Russia only exported it to Algeria and Armenia. As for North and South Korea, according to the newspaper, they have revealed similar models that adopt Russian technology in the market.

The newspaper said that the range of the Iskander is 500 kilometers. It is highly rated by the forces of various countries for its excellent speed, high accuracy, maneuverability, and unpredictable flight path.

The newspaper pointed out that the Russian-made system is the latest and most dangerous weapon in Africa. It is also considered one of the most advanced high-tech offensive systems that Algeria bought from Russia, along with the S-400 anti-air missile system, T-90 tanks, Pantsir missile systems, anti-air guns and modern submarines.

The newspaper recalled that Algeria began to modernize its army after the NATO attack on Libya in 2011, which left the neighboring nation in a state of chaos.