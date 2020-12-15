BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:35 P.M.) – The Algerian military has received a new warship whose mission will be to secure the navigational lanes of the Algerian military fleet in time of war, bearing the name “Al-Sweh-2”.

This news was first reported by the Algerian newspaper An-Nahar, who noted that the mine-sweeping ship anchored at the northern dock of the Admiralty, “indicating that its acquisition comes within the framework of implementing the naval fleet modernization program.

Algeria is seeking to strengthen its fleet in order to strengthen the battle strength of the People’s National Army and the Navy, according to the newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official page of the Algerian Radio on Twitter said that the ship “Al-Kashir 2” is the second vessel trapping marine mines that Algeria has received, indicating that it belongs to the new generation .

📌رست اليوم بالرصيف الشمالي للأميرالية السفينة الحربية كاسحة الألغام الكاسح- 2 رقم المتن 502

📌تعد كاسحة الألغام "الكاسح 2" ثاني سفينة صائدة للألغام البحرية تستلمها الجزائرمن الجيل الجديد موجهة لتأمين حركة ملاحة السفن البحرية وحماية السفن التجارية ضد أخطار الألغام في وقت الحرب pic.twitter.com/WrNCHzlMte — الإذاعة الجزائرية (@radioalgerie_ar) December 15, 2020

“The ship is intended to secure the navigation of marine vessels and protect commercial ships against the dangers of mines in wartime,” they added.

The Algerian army ranks number 28 among the most powerful 138 armies in the world, and its naval fleet is one of the 14the largest naval fleets in the world, and it consists of 201 diverse warships, according to the statistics of the US site Global Fire Power for the year 2020.