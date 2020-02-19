A passenger plane has landed at the airport of Syria’s Aleppo for the first time in eight years, SANA news agency reported Wednesday.
On Monday, Syria’s Al Ikhbariya TV reported that Aleppo’s airport was resuming operations after a lengthy break, citing Syrian Transport Minister Ali Hammoud.
The vicious battle for Aleppo, second-most important city in Syria and its economic capital, began in 2012 and lasted more than four years until 2016. In September 2015, Russia launched a military offensive against militants in Syria, Russian Aerospace forces started carrying out strikes on terrorist groups.
In mid-November 2016, the Syrian army launched an offensive and took control over east Aleppo. The city had been fully recaptured by mid-December.
Since then, Aleppo has been carrying out works to restore the infrastructure destroyed by war and fighting.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.