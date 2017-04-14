BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:35 P.M.) – With the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) gathering for a major operation in the last jihadist pocket in west Damascus, the Syrian Al-Qaeda affiliate, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, launched a desperate offensive to obstruct the government’s plans.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s plan was to storm the Syrian Arab Army’s positions along the main road between Sa’sa and Beit Jinn in a new bid to push them away from the aforementioned town near the Golan Heights border.

However, their contingeny would not come to fruition on Friday, as Syrian Army scouts spotted their units gathering near the Sa’sa-Beit Jinn Road.

Within minutes of launching their attack, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham found themselves as the recipients of a barrage of guided missiles fired by the Syrian Arab Army’s 9th Division.

At least ten militants were killed during the first minutes of the attack on the road; thus, forcing Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham to abandon their assault and retreat towards Beit Jinn.

Interesting to note that Beit Jinn is the last stronghold for the jihadist rebels in western Damascus; it has been essentially surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army since Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham surrendered Khan Al-Sheih last year.

