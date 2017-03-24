BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Al-Qaeda rebels launched a powerful assault on the key town of Qomhana in northern Hama, today, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses at the western flank.
Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies managed to enter Qomhana after a fierce battle with the Syrian Arab Army this morning.
However, by Friday afternoon, the jihadist rebels that entered the town found themselves fully encircled and under heavy gunfire from the Syrian Arab Army.
According to a military source in Hama City, the Syrian Arab Army troops inside Qomhana eliminated all of the jihadist rebels and fully secured the town by 1:45 P.M. (Damascus Time).
Since the failed assault on Qomhana, the jihadist rebels have concentrated on shelling the area in order to weaken the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses before launching another attack.
7 Comments on "Al-Qaeda offensive at key Hama town ends in disastrous fashion"
It is obvious that the Turkish army is leading these terrorists. This new front by the terror squads was opened to allieviate the pressure from the onslaught by the SAA and Russian airstrikes on the main terrorist forces on the other side of Hama. It has become very clear for the terrorists now that the Syrian Tigers are bent all out of closing the terrorists inside the pocket they have put thenselves in. Once the pocket is totally sealed, the terrorists are completely encircled and doomed.
They can evade North to Turkey cannot they?
It’s what we call a “pincher movement”.
Hannibal already used such tactics +2200 years ago.
Thus, the pincher to do is 20km wide for a 400km² area. Easier to say than to do. Many orchards on the way.
All is well that ends well.
p.s. Hope soon Turkey get senses and stops supplies.
I fear the Erdolf case is hopeless. Was he a samurai, he’d already should have done sepukku, thus, such brat having no honour…
Garrotte with a turban?
He’ll never have the balls, he worths less than Hermann Goering.