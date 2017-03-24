BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Al-Qaeda rebels launched a powerful assault on the key town of Qomhana in northern Hama, today, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses at the western flank.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies managed to enter Qomhana after a fierce battle with the Syrian Arab Army this morning.

However, by Friday afternoon, the jihadist rebels that entered the town found themselves fully encircled and under heavy gunfire from the Syrian Arab Army.

According to a military source in Hama City, the Syrian Arab Army troops inside Qomhana eliminated all of the jihadist rebels and fully secured the town by 1:45 P.M. (Damascus Time).

Since the failed assault on Qomhana, the jihadist rebels have concentrated on shelling the area in order to weaken the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses before launching another attack.

