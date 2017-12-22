BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – According to military-affiliated sources, Al-Qaeda-affiliated fighters of the Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) terrorist group operating in the Beit Jinn valley of western Damascus province have refused to surrender Israeli agents and cooperators present within their ranks to the Syrian Arab Army.

Amid negotiations that took place on Thursday between Syrian Army officers and Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham representatives to discuss the surrender of the militant group’s forces in the Beit Jinn region, a demand was put forth by the army for all Israeli spies and citizens within the terrorist faction’s ranks to be handed over to Syrian authorities.

Representatives of Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham flatly refused the demand, asking for the Israeli agents and citizens operating within the Al-Qaeda affiliate to be included in any reconciliation deal that was reached between its forces and the Syrian government.

Syria’s Beit Jinn valley is very close to the Israeli-occupied Golan border region. Terrorist forces operating in the area have been known for years to be receiving support from the Israeli military.

One month ago, Syrian army-led forces launched an offensive against Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham fighters in the Beit Jinn area, cutting their supply lines from Israeli-controlled territory further west and besieging them in a number of towns throughout the valley.