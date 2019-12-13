BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Al-Qaeda linked terrorist coalition, Rouse the Believers, carried out an attack against the troops of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and National Defense Forces (NDF) in southern Aleppo on Friday.

The terrorist attack managed to force the Syrian military forces to withdraw from some of their positions near the town of Harishah.

As a result of this attack, one of the Syrian Army’s supply routes to the town of Al-Hader in southern Aleppo has been cutoff by the terrorist coalition.

Rouse the Believers, which is comprised of Al-Qaeda linked factions like Ansar Al-Tawheed, have been one of the most active jihadist groups in Syria, as they often carry out deadly attacks behind enemy lines.

In the Latakia Governorate, Rouse the Believers have carried out most of their attacks against the Syrian Army, with their terrorists often raiding the latter’s posts in the Jabal Turkmen and Jabal Al-Akrad regions.

