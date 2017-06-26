BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham rebels resumed their Golan Heights offensive, Monday, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions at the key hilltop of Tal Ahmar.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies began the assault by launching a barrage of mortar shells and rockets towards the Syrian Arab Army’s positions; this was followed by a large number of militants storming the latter’s defenses around Tal Ahmar.

While no gains have been made by the jihadist rebels thus far, sources from the Syrian Army expect interference from the Israeli military, as the latter claims ‘random’ projectiles have landed inside the occupied territories.

Israel has launched at least two airstrikes in the last 48 hours against the Syrian Armed Forces in the Golan Heights, killing two soldiers and wounding at least a dozen more.