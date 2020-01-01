BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – The Al-Qaeda linked jihadists from Rouse the Believers, a coalition of militant groups, launched several grad rockets towards the largest Russian military base inside Syria.

According to the terrorist group, their forces fired several grad missiles towards Russia’s Hmeimim Airbase in the southwestern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.

The terrorist coalition did not specify if the rockets hit the Hmeimim Airbase.

Al-Masdar has reached out to the Syrian military about the attack. A source from the army said no missiles hit the Hmeimim Airbase.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on these claims by Rouse the Believers.

Advertisements