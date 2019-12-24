BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebel faction, Ansar Al-Tawhid, has entered the battle in southeastern Idlib after their allied forces suffered several setbacks near the city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

According to reports, the Al-Qaeda linked group arrived at the front-lines in southeastern Idlib to help their allies from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army.

Previously, the Russian Reconciliation Center reported that the Rouse the Believers coalition had taken over several areas in southern Idlib.

The Russian Reconciliation Center reported that the Rouse the Believers, which Ansar Al-Tawhid is part of, took over Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in several areas near the Syrian Army’s front-lines.

The jihadist forces have been involved in several battles against the Syrian Army in the past, including the heavy clashes in the Al-Ghaab Plain region.

