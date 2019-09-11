On the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, the leader of Al-Qaeda, the terrorist group responsible for the notorious terror attack, Ayman al-Zawahri called on followers to carry out new strikes against the US, Russia, Israel, and European states. Al-Zawahri’s statement was published on the website of the SITE Intelligence Group.
Al-Zawahri, who succeeded Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, criticised those jihadis who have “backtracked” on their views and condemned the attack on the World Trade Centre.
It’s unclear when and where the video was made, but the Al-Qaeda leader mentions the March 2019 recognition of Israel’s claims to the Golan Heights by the US.
Earlier in the day, Trump vowed to “never forget” the tragic events of 9/11 and to hit the US “enemy harder than they have ever been hit before”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed Trump’s remarks, saying that Israel stands together with the US in the “struggle against barbarism and terrorism”.
The statement comes on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy that claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people. On 11 September 2001, a group of 19 al-Qaeda-linked terrorists hijacked four passenger jets that they later used to ram into the twin towers of the World Trade Centre in New York, leading to their complete destruction, and the Pentagon in Virginia.
Another plane crashed into a field on its way to Washington after passengers sought to prevent the terrorists from flying it towards their desired destination.
Source: Sputnik
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.