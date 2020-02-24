BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:15 A.M.) – The Al-Qaeda terrorist organization announced the killing of its leader in Yemen, Qassem Al-Rimi, during a U.S. raid on the group’s positions.

According to the Reuters News Agency, Al-Qaeda confirmed the death of its infamous leader of its Arabian Peninsula division after a U.S. drone strike targeted his location.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the killing of al-Rimi in an anti- terrorist operation in Yemen a few weeks ago; however, Al-Qaeda did not comment on these claims until now.

The United States considers the branch of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula to be one of the most dangerous branches of the terrorist organization.

Al-Qaeda of the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) has remained active during the Yemeni conflict, often attacking both the government and Ansarallah forces in several parts of the country, including Al-Bayda.

