BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:15 A.M.) – The Al-Qaeda terrorist organization announced the killing of its leader in Yemen, Qassem Al-Rimi, during a U.S. raid on the group’s positions.
According to the Reuters News Agency, Al-Qaeda confirmed the death of its infamous leader of its Arabian Peninsula division after a U.S. drone strike targeted his location.
Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the killing of al-Rimi in an anti- terrorist operation in Yemen a few weeks ago; however, Al-Qaeda did not comment on these claims until now.
The United States considers the branch of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula to be one of the most dangerous branches of the terrorist organization.
Al-Qaeda of the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) has remained active during the Yemeni conflict, often attacking both the government and Ansarallah forces in several parts of the country, including Al-Bayda.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.