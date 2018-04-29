Rate Article (4 / 1)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:15 P.M.) – An Al-Qaeda branch in Syria has recently merged their group with another jihadist faction to form a new terrorist legion in the northern part of country.

According to a statement from Tanzim Hurras Al-Deen, their organization has merged with another jihadist group, Ansar Al-Tawhid (formerly Jund Al-Aqsa), to form a new legion called “Nusret Islam.”

Tanzim Hurras Al-Deen is led by Abu Hammam Al-Shami, who was also a former member of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Shami would leave Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham with many of its members to form this Al-Qaeda linked group in northern Syria.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Rudy Verbuyst
Click to flag and open Â«Comment ReportingÂ» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

We wish them a short but painfull life, also for the instructors, commanders and financial organizers !

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
Translate
29/04/2018 18:35
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
Click to flag and open Â«Comment ReportingÂ» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The chameleon name game again. A rat stays a rat no matter it calls itself a cat.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
Translate
29/04/2018 20:32
brdlip
Guest
brdlip
Click to flag and open Â«Comment ReportingÂ» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

From Nusra to Nusret. Not that they strive to concealâ€¦
Anyway, this shows a turn toward even more hardline positions than they actually were. Many militants were not happy when al Nusra differentiated itself from al Qaeda. Looks like their faction is gaining momentum within the ranks.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
29/04/2018 18:59
John P
Guest
John P
Click to flag and open Â«Comment ReportingÂ» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Arenâ€™t these the same group Turkey pays $300 per month since ISIS was nearly defeated before Erdoganâ€™s BS Operation Olive Branch rushed to Daeshs rescue and expanded the genocide against the Kurds beyond Turkeyâ€™s borders? Please boot Turkey from NATO and exclude them from any consideration re; their attempts to join the EU. Erdoganâ€™s true colors seems much worse than those of Assad, perhaps itâ€™s time for the USA and the West to revisit the list of rogue nations and the tyrant dictators that guides their actions and the way the free world responds to treachery and crimes against humanity… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
30/04/2018 05:07
PELON
Guest
PELON
Click to flag and open Â«Comment ReportingÂ» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

WOW AL CIAEDA WHIT NEW NAME

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
30/04/2018 05:44
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
Click to flag and open Â«Comment ReportingÂ» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Many of the dumb fighters are just dying for nothing but a pidly sum of some $300 per month. Their handlers and commanders probably make more money they get from their financiers by sending these poor foot soldiers with just assault rifle guns to fight & die. Whether they fight as one group or merge with other just to increase their rank & file numbers it doesnâ€™t matter. They will still become cannon fodder.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
30/04/2018 07:37