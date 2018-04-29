Rate Article (4 / 1)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:15 P.M.) – An Al-Qaeda branch in Syria has recently merged their group with another jihadist faction to form a new terrorist legion in the northern part of country.

According to a statement from Tanzim Hurras Al-Deen, their organization has merged with another jihadist group, Ansar Al-Tawhid (formerly Jund Al-Aqsa), to form a new legion called “Nusret Islam.”

Tanzim Hurras Al-Deen is led by Abu Hammam Al-Shami, who was also a former member of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Shami would leave Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham with many of its members to form this Al-Qaeda linked group in northern Syria.