BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:07 P.M.)

The FSA quickly blamed Tahrir al-Sham, otherwise known as Al-Qaeda in Syria, for the assassination of Ahmad al-Soud. The terrorist group has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Soud was the commander of the Free Syrian Army’s 13th Division, and was shot near the village of Khan-al-Subul while driving in a vehicle.

This assassination of the prominent commander has the potential to make militant-held Idlib descend back into a civil war that has continually plagued the province since they rapidly invaded it in 2015.