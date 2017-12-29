BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – A commander belonging to the Al-Qaeda affiliated Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly called Jabhat al-Nusra and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham) terrorist group has admitted on camera to the number of jihadist fighters killed in the battles with the Syrian Arab Army in the Beit Jinn valley region of western Damascus province.

According to numbers released by a Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham commander on camera (the footage of which is available at the bottom of this article), some 400 jihadist militants have died in the latest round of fighting between pro-government forces and the armed group for control the Beit Jinn valley region.

After a month of high-intensity operations by the Syrian Arab Army against them, Al-Qaeda-linked forces inside the Beit Jinn valley recently agreed to surrender their positions and either reconcile with the government or allow themselves to be transported to rebel-held areas in Idlib and Daraa provinces.

At the present time, one of the three towns that were controlled by jihadist fighters at the bottom of the Beit Jinn valley have been handed over to Syrian army-led forces.