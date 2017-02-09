The Syrian Army’s Republican Guard Special Missions Force has conducted a sensitive operation in Jobar District to attack al-Nusra forces.

The operation in Tabiah sector of Jobar district saw the Syrian Army Units plant IED’s on a building that served as an Al-Nusra headquarters.

The detonation completely destroyed the building, killing and injuring an undisclosed amount of fighters inside.

Heavy clashes are now occurring between the Syrian Army and al-Nusra, with the terrorist trying to extract the dead corpses of their fellow fighters from the rubble under heavy fire from government forces.

Paul Antonopoulos | Al-Masdar News
Paul Antonopoulos
Deputy-Editor at Al-Masdar News, Lecturer at Charles Sturt University and Researcher at Western Sydney University. MA in International Relations. You can follow on Twitter: oulosP

7 Comments on "Al-Nusra pulverized by bombs planted by the Syrian Army's elite unit"

