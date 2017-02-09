The Syrian Army’s Republican Guard Special Missions Force has conducted a sensitive operation in Jobar District to attack al-Nusra forces.
The operation in Tabiah sector of Jobar district saw the Syrian Army Units plant IED’s on a building that served as an Al-Nusra headquarters.
The detonation completely destroyed the building, killing and injuring an undisclosed amount of fighters inside.
Heavy clashes are now occurring between the Syrian Army and al-Nusra, with the terrorist trying to extract the dead corpses of their fellow fighters from the rubble under heavy fire from government forces.
7 Comments on "Al-Nusra pulverized by bombs planted by the Syrian Army's elite unit"
Come on feel the noise – SAA can get wild, wild, wild too.
You forgot the “girls, grab the boys” verse 😉
Sorry here: “72 grab the boys”.
Good job. Must be continued.
Yes they should grow a habit of this.
Excelente el trabajo.
Yes good work.