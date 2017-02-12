The Syrian Army has repelled an Al-Nusra led offensive in Daraa today.
This morning, the newly formed Al-Qaeda branch in Syria, Hayyat Tahrir Asham (HTS), launched an offensive on government forces’ positions in Al-Manshiah neighborhood.
This led to no gains by the terrorists.
The Syrian Army in the process of repelling the attack, destroyed 2 SVBIED’s before they reached their targets, killing only the suicide bombers inside.
One suicide bomber included Abu Rayyan Al-Muhajir (seen below), who was killed before his booby-trapped vehicle could reach its intended target.
3 Comments on "Al-Nusra led offensive against the Syrian Army in Daraa spectacularly fails"
The lot of a suicide bomber is not a happy lot. First of all they are deceived by a smooth talking undercover Israeli and then the Syrian Arab Army destroy them in the midst of their deluded mutterings to Allah. Mr Abu Rayyan Al-Muhajir was fighting for the wrong side if he wanted an honourable death. ISIS, Daesh, Al Nusra …whatever you want to call them, they have not fired a single bullet in defence of the Palestinians. This shows which side they are really on.
This just shows there’s almost no differentiation between Al Nusra (Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham) and ISIS
Thought SFA SouthFront joined the peace talks process after talks via Jordan? Now they fight with Nusra against SAA.