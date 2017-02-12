The Syrian Army has repelled an Al-Nusra led offensive in Daraa today.

This morning, the newly formed Al-Qaeda branch in Syria, Hayyat Tahrir Asham (HTS), launched an offensive on government forces’ positions in Al-Manshiah neighborhood.

This led to no gains by the terrorists.

Advertisement

The Syrian Army in the process of repelling the attack, destroyed 2 SVBIED’s before they reached their targets, killing only the suicide bombers inside.

One suicide bomber included Abu Rayyan Al-Muhajir (seen below), who was killed before his booby-trapped vehicle could reach its intended target.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Iran should not be excluded from anti-terrorist coalition: Lavrov
Advertisement
 
Paul Antonopoulos
Deputy-Editor at Al-Masdar News, Lecturer at Charles Sturt University and Researcher at Western Sydney University. MA in International Relations. You can follow on Twitter: oulosP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Al-Nusra led offensive against the Syrian Army in Daraa spectacularly fails"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
duplicitousdemocracy
Member
Newbie
Commenter
Upvoted
duplicitousdemocracy
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The lot of a suicide bomber is not a happy lot. First of all they are deceived by a smooth talking undercover Israeli and then the Syrian Arab Army destroy them in the midst of their deluded mutterings to Allah. Mr Abu Rayyan Al-Muhajir was fighting for the wrong side if he wanted an honourable death. ISIS, Daesh, Al Nusra …whatever you want to call them, they have not fired a single bullet in defence of the Palestinians. This shows which side they are really on.

Vote Up22Vote Down  Reply
Translate
12/02/2017 18:33
Henry
Guest
Henry
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This just shows there’s almost no differentiation between Al Nusra (Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham) and ISIS

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
12/02/2017 19:47
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Thought SFA SouthFront joined the peace talks process after talks via Jordan? Now they fight with Nusra against SAA.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
12/02/2017 20:30
wpDiscuz