The Syrian Army has repelled an Al-Nusra led offensive in Daraa today.

This morning, the newly formed Al-Qaeda branch in Syria, Hayyat Tahrir Asham (HTS), launched an offensive on government forces’ positions in Al-Manshiah neighborhood.

This led to no gains by the terrorists.

The Syrian Army in the process of repelling the attack, destroyed 2 SVBIED’s before they reached their targets, killing only the suicide bombers inside.

One suicide bomber included Abu Rayyan Al-Muhajir (seen below), who was killed before his booby-trapped vehicle could reach its intended target.

