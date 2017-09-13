BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 A.M.) – Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya TV is no longer restricted to users in Syria, an Al-Masdar field correspondent reported from Damascus this morning.

The website is now available to all Syrians living in the government areas for the first time since the start of the conflict.

While no reason was cited for the reinstatement of Al-Arabiya, it is widely speculated that the news site was unblocked after a successful conversation between the Saudi and Russian governments.

Qatari-owned Al-Jazeera still remains on the block list in Syria.

Leith Fadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

