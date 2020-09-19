A twin airstrike on a Taliban base in the northeastern Afghan province of Kunduz has left 30 civilian casualties, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.
“One airstrike was carried out in the Nikpai area of the Khanabad district of Kunduz, and when people gathered in the area another attack took place in which up to 30 civilians were killed and wounded,” an eyewitness told Sputnik.
According to another witness, the airstrikes left 12 civilians killed, including children, and 18 others injured. The witness added that seven Taliban militants had been killed and two others had been injured as a result of the airstrikes.
The Khanabad district chief confirmed the attack but declined to give further details on the strikes.
In a separate episode in Afghanistan’s eastern Paktia province, Taliban carried out a series of attacks on army checkpoints one of which hit a vehicle carrying senior security officials, including Mohammad Asif Tokhi, a deputy security officer, and Khanzada Karwan, a special forces commander.
“Insurgents attacked a number of checkpoints in the Wamana district … and a roadside bomb exploded on the car,” Paktia police chief Nisar Abdul Rahimzai told Sputnik, adding that the blast left Tokhi killed and Karwan injured.
According to the police official, several Taliban fighters were also killed or injured in the incident.
Another car bomb attack took place in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province, leaving nine members of a local paramilitary force, including senior leader Hashim Ahmadzai, injured and another soldier killed.
As confirmed to Sputnik by Balkh police spokesman Adil Shah Adil, the attack took place in the Dehdadi district of Balkh as Ahmadzai’s motorcade was passing the area.
No armed group has so far claimed the responsibility for either of the attacks.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.