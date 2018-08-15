DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6:00 P.M.) – At least 3 rebel fighters were killed, 5 others severally wounded when an airstrike directly hit their position in southeast Idlib.

The aerial bombardment, which hit an advanced outpost for rebels in Khwayn town, also destroyed 2 machineguns.

The strike occurred when the Syrian Army unleashed heavy artillery and missile fire against militants’ positions in the area before launching the ground invasion.

Jihadi groups in Idlib and northern Hama are on high alert as the government forces began bombing the area ahead of a full-scale onslaught.

Zen Adra
http://AlMasdarNews.com

Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
As shown in the photo the guy just went 'UP' there where he is pointing ha ha

2018-08-15 19:16
FlorianGeyer
What goes up comes down, so he will be in h**l now with 72 very fat American virgins.

They will of course be very young fat virgins as most American girls lose their virginity at a very young age. Even the fat ones 🙂

Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
Thus they usually lose it older than Aïcha : 9 years old is uncommon in the US, except if räped by a paedophile.
Meanwhile, in Gaza, your Hamas buddies organise mass weddings :
comment image

Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
This up has 72 virgin goats for him. It's the zoophiles' heaven.

2018-08-16 01:34
Nestor Arapa
Mas lluvia de misiles sobre los terroristas, que sean mas efectivos.

2018-08-16 01:19