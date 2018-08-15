DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6:00 P.M.) – At least 3 rebel fighters were killed, 5 others severally wounded when an airstrike directly hit their position in southeast Idlib.

The aerial bombardment, which hit an advanced outpost for rebels in Khwayn town, also destroyed 2 machineguns.

The strike occurred when the Syrian Army unleashed heavy artillery and missile fire against militants’ positions in the area before launching the ground invasion.

Jihadi groups in Idlib and northern Hama are on high alert as the government forces began bombing the area ahead of a full-scale onslaught.

Advertisements