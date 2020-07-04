BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Greek authorities announced that a Ryanair plane, on its way from Berlin to Athens, made an emergency landing at Thessaloniki Airport with 164 people on board.
The Ministry of Civil Protection said, “The plane sent a distress signal and requested that it be allowed to make an emergency landing over the Greek Halkidiki area.”
They added, “The crew members reported a fire,” but a spokeswoman for Ryanair said, “The reason for the emergency landing was the emission of an unknown smell in the cockpit,” and there was no fire.
In a statement, the company offered an apology to the passengers who boarded an alternative plane to Athens after two hours.
Source: Reuters
