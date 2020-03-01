BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – For the fourth time on Sunday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has shot down a Turkish military drone that was attempting to target their positions in the western countryside of the Hama Governorate.

According to a military report from the Hama Governorate, the Turkish drone was flying over the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the town of Joureen when their air defenses confronted the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The report said the Turkish drone was shot down before it could hit the Syrian Arab Army’s positions inside Joureen.

As of Sunday, the Syrian Army has shot down four Turkish drones, while the Turkish military has shot down two SyAAF jets.

Large Turkish military convoy enters northwestern Syria, heads to front-line area: video

George King
S.A.A.F. needs new modern Russian War Planes that can take out F-16s ASAP.

2020-03-02 00:46
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
Also they will need many AD on Northern Border,

2020-03-02 03:47