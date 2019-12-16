BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:15 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force has now carried out several attacks over the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, today, after grounding their squadrons this past week due to poor weather conditions.
According to reports from northwestern Syria, the Russian Air Force carried out more than 15 of the 50 airstrikes that have targeted the Idlib countryside on Monday, with the vast majority of these strikes hitting the southern region of the governorate.
Among the many areas targeted by the Russian Air Force were the string of towns located southeast of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, which is where the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is expected to launch an offensive at in the next few weeks.
The Russian Air Force also targeted some areas in the northern region of the Al-Ghaab Plain, which is a region that stretches across northwestern Hama and southwestern Idlib.
With the return of Russian airstrikes and the arrival of Syrian Army reinforcements, the military will likely increase their presence in southeastern Idlib and attempt to retake the abandoned battalion base before making any serious push towards Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
