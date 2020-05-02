BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – In a new article posted on the Wall Street Journal, the publication revealed Iran’s satellite launch opened the door to developing ballistic missiles with a range of U.S. soil.

The newspaper considered that the satellite led to the statements of the commander of the air-space force in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Amir Zada, who said a day later that “Iran has become a superpower.”

The article stated that Iran is now able to use technology that could be developed into missiles with a range of Europe and the United States.

The newspaper considered that the launch was tantamount to “the emergence of the military program that Iran had kept secret over the past decade.”

In an interview with the same newspaper, U.S. officials likened Iran’s satellite program to the North Korean program and the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

They quoted a researcher at the James Martin Center for Nuclear Nonproliferation Studies, Fabian Haines, as saying that “this program carries very advanced technology … They can go further if they want.”

The ICBM has a range of at least 5,500 km, and arms control experts say the missile Iran used to launch the satellite can be converted to this type of weapon with relative ease.

Camera Upside Down!

Before that, the commander of the American space forces, General Jay Raymond, considered that the Iranian military satellite, “Noor-1”, was useless from an intelligence standpoint.

The general tweeted that the U.S. Space Forces Command continues to track two targets linked to Iran’s launch of its Noor-1 satellite, and estimates the size of the Iranian satellite as 3U Cubesat, meaning that its measurements are 10*10*30 cm.

He continued: “Iran says its satellite has imaging capabilities, but in reality it is a flopping web camera in space, and it is unlikely to provide intelligence.”

Iran had announced on Wednesday that it had successfully launched its first military satellite, adding that it had settled in orbit at a distance of 425 km from the Earth’s surface.

Source: RT, WSJ

