BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – A U.S. P-8 Poseidon military aircraft was observed on Wednesday conducting a flight in the eastern Mediterranean, the same region where a Russian Su-35 jet intercepted their plane.

According to the Russian publication Avia.Pro, after the Russian Su-35 fighter intercepted an American spy plane near the Hmeimim Airbase in Syria, the American Navy has not flown as close to the installation since the incident.

A tracking photo showed the American reconnaissance flight took place this time at a very far distance. The site said: “The reason for this was the lesson given by the Russian Su-35 crew to the American plane, which showed the U.S. military its willingness to act aggressively even in international airspace.”

Moreover, according to some reports, the Russian army has also begun to jam communications with satellites, as a result of which the American plane can “get lost” easily and malfunction in the Syrian airspace, and this exposes it to error and could land at a military base in Syria.

It should be noted that the U.S. Navy has previously condemned the Russian military’s actions, as they accused them of conducting ‘dangerous’ moves in the Mediterranean region.

