BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – A U.S. P-8 Poseidon military aircraft was observed on Wednesday conducting a flight in the eastern Mediterranean, the same region where a Russian Su-35 jet intercepted their plane.
According to the Russian publication Avia.Pro, after the Russian Su-35 fighter intercepted an American spy plane near the Hmeimim Airbase in Syria, the American Navy has not flown as close to the installation since the incident.
A tracking photo showed the American reconnaissance flight took place this time at a very far distance. The site said: “The reason for this was the lesson given by the Russian Su-35 crew to the American plane, which showed the U.S. military its willingness to act aggressively even in international airspace.”
Moreover, according to some reports, the Russian army has also begun to jam communications with satellites, as a result of which the American plane can “get lost” easily and malfunction in the Syrian airspace, and this exposes it to error and could land at a military base in Syria.
It should be noted that the U.S. Navy has previously condemned the Russian military’s actions, as they accused them of conducting ‘dangerous’ moves in the Mediterranean region.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.