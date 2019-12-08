BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Afrin Liberation Forces released footage from one of their recent attacks on a base belonging to the Turkish-backed militants in rural Aleppo.

In the video, the Afrin Liberation Forces show the destruction of what they claim is a base belonging to the Turkish-backed Al-Hamza Division of the Free Syrian Army (TFSA) in the town of Kafr Nabo.

The Afrin Liberation Forces, which were formed shortly after the Turkish-backed militants captured the Afrin region in March of 2018, have been a thorn in the side of the TFSA units in northwestern Syria, as their operatives continue to carry out missions in the Aleppo Governorate.

While the group is rumored to be a YPG sleeper cell, there is not much information on their structure and members, only unfounded claims.

