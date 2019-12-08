BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Afrin Liberation Forces released footage from one of their recent attacks on a base belonging to the Turkish-backed militants in rural Aleppo.
In the video, the Afrin Liberation Forces show the destruction of what they claim is a base belonging to the Turkish-backed Al-Hamza Division of the Free Syrian Army (TFSA) in the town of Kafr Nabo.
The Afrin Liberation Forces released video from their attack on an Al Hamza Division base in Kafr Nabo village. Claiming the killing of 7 and wounding of 4. pic.twitter.com/WVbr4qcvKh
— Woofers (@NotWoofers) December 8, 2019
The Afrin Liberation Forces, which were formed shortly after the Turkish-backed militants captured the Afrin region in March of 2018, have been a thorn in the side of the TFSA units in northwestern Syria, as their operatives continue to carry out missions in the Aleppo Governorate.
While the group is rumored to be a YPG sleeper cell, there is not much information on their structure and members, only unfounded claims.
