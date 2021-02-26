BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Friday saw three Bismillah Aimaq family members shoot and killed in an attack on the family’s home in Feroz Koh, the Ghor province’s capital.

“Bismillah Aimaq’s brother and two other relatives, one underage girl was shot dead and another ten injured,” said provincial police chief Abdul Qadir. The assailants also set the home on fire, he added.

The renowned journalist Bismillah Aimaq was murdered on the first day of 2021 in a targeted attack by shooters allegedly linked to local politician Ezatullah Baig, who was killed in a shootout with police last month.

Targeting journalists is commonplace in the country and have seen 119 killed and many more wounded, six in the last two months.

