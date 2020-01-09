Footage recorded from a helicopter captured the size of the Ukrainian passenger jet crash site close to Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport on Wednesday.
The plane appeared to have avoided any buildings, crashing in a field close to a football pitch.
The site swarming with investigators, emergency services and members of the public. Debris from plane’s fuselage, wings and engines is strewn across the area.
Iran’s state TV said there were no survivors from the crash.
Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 to Ukraine’s capital Kiev went down close to Imam Khomeini airport at 06:12 local time (02:42 GMT).
The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, although the Ukrainian embassy in Tehran believes it was due to engine failure and has ruled out any link to terrorism.
Ukraine International Airlines has suspended flights to Tehran indefinitely.
Some 168 passengers and nine crew members from seven countries were confirmed to have been registered to fly on the aircraft.
Credit: Ruptly
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.