Footage recorded from a helicopter captured the size of the Ukrainian passenger jet crash site close to Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport on Wednesday.

The plane appeared to have avoided any buildings, crashing in a field close to a football pitch.

The site swarming with investigators, emergency services and members of the public. Debris from plane’s fuselage, wings and engines is strewn across the area.

Iran’s state TV said there were no survivors from the crash.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 to Ukraine’s capital Kiev went down close to Imam Khomeini airport at 06:12 local time (02:42 GMT).

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, although the Ukrainian embassy in Tehran believes it was due to engine failure and has ruled out any link to terrorism.

Ukraine International Airlines has suspended flights to Tehran indefinitely.

Some 168 passengers and nine crew members from seven countries were confirmed to have been registered to fly on the aircraft.

