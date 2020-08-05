BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – On Tuesday, a massive explosion hit the Beirut Port in the central part of the capital, resulting in massive devastation and heavy casualties.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, over 80 people were killed and 3,500 more were wounded because of the blast on Tuesday.

Aerial footage recorded by RT Arabic on Wednesday morning showed the devastating aftermath from this explosion at the Beirut Port.

