BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 P.M.) – The Syrian capital, Damascus, witnessed the opening ceremony of the Embassy of the Republic of Abkhazia in the Syrian Arab Republic on Tuesday.
The ceremony, which was held today in Damascus, was attended by members of the Abkhaz delegation that arrived in Damascus on October 4, and Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.
On Monday, Walid al-Muallem, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria, Alkhas Kvitsynia Alekseevich, Head of the Administration of the President’s Office of the Republic of Abkhazia, and Daur Kofi Vadimovich, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Abkhazia, and the accompanying delegation, received an agreement for mutual exemption from entry visas for citizens of both countries who hold diplomatic, official, important and special passports.
On July 21, Minister Muallem received a copy of the credentials of the new Abkhaz ambassador to Syria, Khotaba Bagrat Rachovic.
The President of the Republic of Abkhazia had visited Syria earlier, after recognition of the independence of Abkhazia by the Syrian Arab Republic, where three agreements were signed, in the economic field, and a working committee was established to discuss common issues.
