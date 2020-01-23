Pakistan has once again tested Ghaznavi, a surface-to-surface ballistic missile that can carry a range of warheads, including nuclear ones, with an operating range of 290 km. This is the missile’s second successful launch.
The test was a part of field training exercises on both day and night combat readiness. Pakistani state media said the launch was witnessed by top military officials, and that its success demonstrated “a very high standard of proficiency in handling and operating the weapon system”. President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan hailed the launch as a “landmark achievement”.
The Ghaznavi ballistic missile, also known as Hatf-3, is a Pakistani-made nuclear-capable missile that can be launched from road-based vehicles and can hit targets up to 290 km away. It was previously tested in August 2019 in a night-time launch.
The exercises follow the escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir’s autonomy being revoked by New Delhi.
Pakistan claims that India’s move is a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions. India, on the other hand, insists that changes to the Indian Constitution are an internal matter, and that its move will improve stability and end militancy in Kashmir.
Source: RT
