BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:50 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev proposed to Paris on Monday that the city of Marseille should be granted to the Armenians living in France, and the establishment of a “second state” for them.

The Azerbaijani President delivered a speech to his people, in which he said that “countries thousands of kilometers away are now passing laws, and Parliament is discussing this issue. What is the relationship of the French Parliament to our cause? How many years has France co-chaired the Minsk Group? Did you do anything? Have you taken concrete measures to solve this problem? Once the problem is solved, see what happens? The French Senate adopts a decision to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh. If you love them, then during the war you would have said: Give the city of Marseille, change its name, and create it anew.”

“No one can interfere in our affairs,” he continued.

According to the AzerbaijaniPpresident, the term ” Nagorno Karabakh conflict ” has become a thing of the past, and he said, “I do not recommend using this term any more than that except when talking about history.”

His comment came in response to the French Senate resolution that called on the government to recognize the independence of Karabakh and withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from the region.

Meanwhile, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, a member of the French Foreign Ministry, said that “when considering the decision, France’s unilateral recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence will neither benefit anyone nor help push the peace process forward,” the Sputnik News Agency reported.

It is noteworthy to mention that the conflict in Karabakh intensified at the end of September of this year. Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on a complete cessation of hostilities in Karabakh, effective November 10.