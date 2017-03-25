DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:50 P.M.) – The battle for Kawbab did not go to plan for jihadist forces as approximately 40 fighters from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) alone were neutralized on Saturday alone. Other rebel factions also sustained tens of casualties in and around Kawbab, a military source informed Al-Masdar News.
Two Islamist commanders, one from HTS and the other from Jaish Al-Nasr, were among the deceased militants, namely: Abu Al-Fateh and Abd Al-Hameed Al-Hudairy. The majority of jihadist casualties were Syrian militants originating from rural Idlib according to ID found on their corpses, the source added.
On the other hand, a Free Syrian Army faction claimed to have killed upwards of 150 government troops with a single surface-to-surface missile that struck a gathering of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers in northern Hama.
In other news, the FSA affiliated Jaish al-Nasr pounded Hama Airbase with Soviet-manufactured GRAD rockets in a bid to destroy stationary Syrian warplanes.
#FSA shelling #Hama Airbase today with GRAD missiles. pic.twitter.com/TLRkxQ8X4K
— Chris Tomson (@TheDaneChris) March 25, 2017
Meanwhile, photos published by HTS’ media department suggested Abu Mohammad Al-Julani to be the commander-in-chief of the jihadist offensive in northern Hama. This infamous commander formerly led Jabhat Al-Nusra, Al-Qaeda’s main branch in Syria.
Remarkably, rebel forces are just 4-5 kilometers from the provincial capital of Hama, a major city in central Syria which is populated almost exclusively by Sunni Muslims.
In 1982, the Muslim Brotherhood led a revolt in Hama which was eventually crushed by the SAA. A large portion of the local population is reportedly favorable to Islamist parties.
Very good news. Less killers in Syria. 🙂
I hope FSA enjoyed the fuck 🙂
FSA are the foreign mercenary terrorist killers. The Syrian Arab Army is the defender of Syria from the foreign aggression by these head chopping patsies who will not succeed in their Zionist designs. Yesterday they were just 2 kilometrs away from the Hama capital. Today they are 4 kilometres and the SAA will continue pushing them back straight to their dens in Idleb and to their master Weirdogun in Turkey. At the same time, all of al-Gouta in Damascus is being cleansed of this slime after the fiasco this terror grpup suffered there. The same is happening here.