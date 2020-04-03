BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – The Syrian National Seismic Monitoring Center announced on Friday evening, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale off the Syrian coast.
The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) confirmed that a slight earthquake occurred in the governorates of Latakia, Tartous, Hama, Homs, and Aleppo.
The eastern Mediterranean region is considered a seismic zone, where the last earthquake dates back to February 24, when a moderate earthquake struck western Turkey, without causing any material losses.
Earlier, a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 occurred in the border region between Iran and Turkey, according to the European Seismological Center (EMSC).
75 people were injured as a result of the earthquake in Iran, while the Turkish authorities reported 9 killed and 50 injured.
