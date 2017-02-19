According to a Jaish al-Nasr spokesman, Jund Al-Aqsa recently executed 11 commanders, 56 fighters and 3 media activists belonging to JAA in the provinces of Idlib and Hama.

The pro-opposition, Coventry-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that more than 250 fighters from the FSA and Fateh Al-sham were killed or executed by Jund al-Aqsa in Idlib and Hama, in the latest wave of opposition infighting in Syria.

Jund al-Aqsa has been ordered to turn in their heavy weapons to the Islamic Turkestan Party within 72 hours.

Jund Al-Aqsa militants who want to leave the area will be transferred to ISIS-held territory, and according to sources, around 600 fighters will be transferred, while the rest of the militants will join Turkestan Islamic Party.

ALSO READ  Kurdish forces overrun two ISIS-held villages north of Deir Ezzor
2 Comments on "250+ fighters killed in rebel infighting across Syria"

Member
Like Spain ’39 infighting. For whom the bell tolls.

Today 16:08
Daeshbags Sux
“Jund Al-Aqsa militants who want to leave the area will be transferred to ISIS-held territory”
=> Will Turkestan Shitlamic Party lease green buses from Syrian govt for this purpose?

Today 18:43
