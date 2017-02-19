According to a Jaish al-Nasr spokesman, Jund Al-Aqsa recently executed 11 commanders, 56 fighters and 3 media activists belonging to JAA in the provinces of Idlib and Hama.

The pro-opposition, Coventry-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that more than 250 fighters from the FSA and Fateh Al-sham were killed or executed by Jund al-Aqsa in Idlib and Hama, in the latest wave of opposition infighting in Syria.

Jund al-Aqsa has been ordered to turn in their heavy weapons to the Islamic Turkestan Party within 72 hours.

Jund Al-Aqsa militants who want to leave the area will be transferred to ISIS-held territory, and according to sources, around 600 fighters will be transferred, while the rest of the militants will join Turkestan Islamic Party.

Suliman Mulhem is a British-Syrian journalist. He writes for @SputnikInt, a Russian Media Outlet, and @TheArabSource. — Suliman Mulhem (@SulimanM98) January 26, 2017

