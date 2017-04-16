DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6:30 P.M.) – Over 200 civilians from Fuah and Kafraya have gone missing in the Rashideen neighborhood after they were supposed to enter government-held Aleppo yesterday. Regrettably, most of the missing people are girls.

According to an Al-Masdar News source, the Shi’ite residents from Fuah and Kafraya are believed to have been kidnapped by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), an Al-Qaeda affiliated rebel faction which stands accused of killing 126 civilians in a car bomb attack yesterday.

An eye witness said HTS lured children to the car bomb with sweets and chips, only to detonate a massive bomb that killed 68 kids in scenes too gruesome to describe. Al-Qaeda considers Shi’ites to be apostates and deviants from Islam.

Although the evacuation deal has not gone to plan, 55 buses from Zabadani and Madaya did reach Idlib city while 73 buses from Fuah and Kafraya reached Aleppo on Sunday evening as thousands of civilians exited enclaves to enter rebel and government heartland.

The Madaya-Fuah deal was agreed upon last month, a development which Al-Masdar News was the first outlet to reveal at the time.

Chris Tomson
Student currently living in Denmark. Special focus on news from Syria, MENA map-making and strategical military analysis.

Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux
Maybe is it time to trial some Qaedans as war criminals…

16/04/2017 18:50
Floriangeyer
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Floriangeyer
@ Deashbag

Would you also demand that ALL those nations that have armed, funded and assisted terrorism with training etc should be held to account for their use of Proxy Barbarians for Geo Political interests.

Starting with Turkey, QATAR and Saudi Arabia ?

16/04/2017 19:23
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
Florian IMHO that is what he means. Any that is caught and can be proven to be responsible personally.

p.s. And it is most easy with them fighting and and posting their crimes in social media.

16/04/2017 20:18
Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux
Florian : Stern has perfectly understood my thoughts. BTW, my point is clear since the beginning! All this shit -and hatred- must cease. And I put those who want to send a missile against a nuclear plant or the other idiot in Lebanon that posts here who talked about loading a cargo-ship with 50,000 tons of ANFO and blow it in a Saudi port in the same bag as Qaeda, IS, Erdolf, Killary, Mashall, Abbas, Arafat, al-Baghdadi, al-Julani, some emir or king in the region, etc etc etc. I definitively don’t give a fuck if they’re in Raqqa, Ankara, Doha,… Read more »
16/04/2017 22:30
Floriangeyer
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Floriangeyer
@ Daeshbag,

You omitted to mention Israel and the part she has played in all of this terrorism in Syria.
I won’t even mention the ‘Concentration camp’ of Gaza as it will upset you even more.

Today 01:43
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Amin
“Al-Qaeda considers Shi’ites to be apostates and deviants from Islam.”
Well, how many narrations from the Prophet of Islam quoted in Sunnis sources (what are found in Al-Qaeda religious libraries) wanna show you that describe “SHIITES OF ALI” as the only survivors-winners … of the day of judgement fucking zealous terrorists?

16/04/2017 19:53
Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux
They have the Truth :

comment image

Everything else is fabrication 😆

Today 00:03
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Amin
Well, what I said is related those who believe in Prophet Muhammad not non-Muslims.

Today 00:40
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Commenter
Chauhan Chauhan
HTS teriiost cannot be trusted they have voilated the deal so kill them all no negotaions at all.

16/04/2017 20:22
OziGooner
Guest
OziGooner
Does that mean that the clowns in Washington will send missiles to Idlib province where these rats fester ? Or does Riyadh & Tel Aviv control the Pentagon….

16/04/2017 22:29
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
Fucking cowards.

Hey Trump, who are you ❓ Under your desk ❓

Today 00:26
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Amin
https://twitter.com/IvanSidorenko1/status/853711645528530944/photo/1

🙁

Today 01:20
Gelibolu Grunt
Member
Newbie
Gelibolu Grunt
NUKE Idlib.

Today 03:59
