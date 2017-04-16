DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6:30 P.M.) – Over 200 civilians from Fuah and Kafraya have gone missing in the Rashideen neighborhood after they were supposed to enter government-held Aleppo yesterday. Regrettably, most of the missing people are girls.

According to an Al-Masdar News source, the Shi’ite residents from Fuah and Kafraya are believed to have been kidnapped by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), an Al-Qaeda affiliated rebel faction which stands accused of killing 126 civilians in a car bomb attack yesterday.

An eye witness said HTS lured children to the car bomb with sweets and chips, only to detonate a massive bomb that killed 68 kids in scenes too gruesome to describe. Al-Qaeda considers Shi’ites to be apostates and deviants from Islam.

Although the evacuation deal has not gone to plan, 55 buses from Zabadani and Madaya did reach Idlib city while 73 buses from Fuah and Kafraya reached Aleppo on Sunday evening as thousands of civilians exited enclaves to enter rebel and government heartland.

The Madaya-Fuah deal was agreed upon last month, a development which Al-Masdar News was the first outlet to reveal at the time.

