BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have launched at least three failed counter-offensives to capture the northern Hama town of Ma’ardes in the past ten days.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the jihadist rebels lost more than 200 fighters during their counter-offensives against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) at Ma’ardes.

The Syrian Arab Army also destroyed seven tanks and five BMPs, the Russian Ministry of Defense added.

Since foiling the jihadist offensives, the Syrian Arab Army has taken the initiative to recover territory they lost to the militants in the northern Hama countryside.

