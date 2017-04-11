BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have launched at least three failed counter-offensives to capture the northern Hama town of Ma’ardes in the past ten days.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the jihadist rebels lost more than 200 fighters during their counter-offensives against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) at Ma’ardes.

The Syrian Arab Army also destroyed seven tanks and five BMPs, the Russian Ministry of Defense added.

Since foiling the jihadist offensives, the Syrian Arab Army has taken the initiative to recover territory they lost to the militants in the northern Hama countryside.

 

2 Comments on "Over 200 militants killed during 3 failed counter-attacks in northern Hama: Russian MoD"

Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
That’s why the roaches try chemical false flags
#SyriaHoax

11/04/2017 23:26
Assad must stay
Assad must stay
Over 300 seriously wounded and dead, this is a good new.

Trump will not be happy :mrgreen:

I hope for the 300 next 🙂

11/04/2017 23:33
