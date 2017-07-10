BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:05 P.M.) – Over 200 families will be returning to the Al-Wa’er District of Homs City after spending two months in Turkish-occupied Jarabulus.

According to a government source, many of the families that will return to Homs City complained about the conditions in the Turkish-sponsored camps of Jarabulus.

 

Advertisement

Some of the rebels that will return to Homs City have asked the government to settle their cases in order to receive possible amnesty in the future.

The families will travel from Turkish-occupied Al-Bab to government controlled Tadef, where they will then be transported by the military to Homs City.

 

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  ISIS pulverized by Russian air-launched missiles during massive raid in Deir Ezzor area

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

2 Comments on "Over 200 families will return to Homs City from Turkish-occupied Jarabulus"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Françoise LAGATHU
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

At the end! .. all of them recognize that they want to return to syria’s government!
All of them saw, after a lot of beheadings that before was better!
But a heavy lot of people has dead because of them, and it will be difficult to forget that!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 17:49
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Françoise LAGATHU
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

So low level!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 18:29
wpDiscuz